SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PACIFIC JUVENILE COURT
NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
NO.: 19-7-00026-25
DEPENDENCY OF: HUNTER PECK
TO: John Doe, Matthew Peck, Danielle Northrup
A Dependency Petition was filed on April 23, 2019; a Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on July 9, 2019 at 9 a.m. at Pacific County Superior Court, 300 Memorial Drive, 2nd Floor, South Bend, Washington. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.
The hearing will determine if your child is dependent as defined by RCW 13.34.050(5). This begins a judicial process which could result in permanent loss of your parental rights. If you do not appear at the hearing the court may enter a dependency order in your absence.
To request a copy of the Notice, Summons and Dependency Petition, call DSHS at 360-875-4200. To view information about your rights in this proceeding go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPT.aspx.
Dated April 26, 2019 by direction of Donald J. Richter, Judge; by Shannon Pettit, Deputy Clerk for Virginia Leach, Clerk.
Published May 8, May 15 and May 22, 2019
Legal No. 173-19
