NOTICE: ANNOUNCEMENT OF AVAILABILITY OF DRAFT PERMIT
PERMIT NO.: WA0040941
APPLICANT: South Bend Products, LLC, PO Box 107, South Bend, WA 98586
FACILITY: South Bend Products, LLC, 237 West Robert Bush Drive, South Bend, WA 98586
South Bend Products, LLC has applied for a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit in accordance with the provisions of Chapter 90.48 Revised Code of Washington (RCW), Chapter 173-220 Washington Administrative Code (WAC), and the Federal Clean Water Act.
Following evaluation of the application and other available information, a draft permit has been developed which would allow the discharge of treated industrial wastewater from South Bend Products, LLC to Willapa River.
A tentative determination has been made on the effluent limitations and special permit conditions that will prevent and control pollution. A final determination will not be made until all timely comments received in response to this notice have been evaluated.
PUBLIC COMMENT AND INFORMATION
The draft permit and fact sheet may be viewed at the Department of Ecology (Ecology) website: http://www.ecy.wa.gov/programs/wq/permits/paris/paris.html. The application, fact sheet, proposed permit, and other related documents are also available at Ecology’s Southwest Regional Office for inspection and copying between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., weekdays. To obtain a copy or to arrange to view copies at the Southwest Regional Office, please call 360-407-6365, e-mail publicdisclosureswro@ecy.wa.govmailto:debbie.nelson@ecy.wa.gov, or write to the address below.
Interested persons are invited to submit written comments regarding the proposed permit. All comments must be submitted within 30 days after publication of this notice to be considered for the final determination. Comments should be sent to:
Carey Cholski, Department of Ecology, Southwest Regional Office, P.O. Box 47775, Olympia, WA 98504-7775; E-mail comments should be sent to carey.cholski@ecy.wa.gov.
Any interested party may request a public hearing on the proposed permit within 30 days of the publication date of this notice. The request for a hearing shall state the interest of the party and the reasons why a hearing is necessary. The request should be sent to the above address. Ecology will hold a hearing if it determines that there is significant public interest. If a hearing is to be held, public notice will be published at least 30 days in advance of the hearing date. Any party responding to this notice with comments will be mailed a copy of a hearing public notice.
To request an ADA accommodation, contact Ecology by phone at 360-407-6831 or email at ecyadacoordinator@ecy.wa.gov. For TTY or Washington Relay Service, call 711 or 877-833-6341. Visit Ecology’s website at https://ecology.wa.gov/accessibility for more information.
Published March 10, 2021
Legal No. 062-21
