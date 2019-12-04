NOTICE OF ACCEPTANCE OF LEASE
OF COUNTY PROPERTY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Pacific County Commissioners accepted the application to lease certain county property located in South Bend, WA legally described as county parcel #71005015001, #71005015022, and #71005016011. Only one application was received from Olsen & Son Oyster Co., Inc. and was considered the highest responsible bidder at the time of the hearing on November 26, 2019. The lease will be for a period of five years.
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published December 4, 2019
Legal No. 417-19
