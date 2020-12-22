NOTICE: Mitigated Determination of Nonsignificance
Determination Date: Monday, December 21, 2020
Comment Deadline: Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Proposal Description: The United States (U.S.) Naval Special Warfare Command (NSWC), is proposing to conduct special operations training at multiple locations throughout western Washington. The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is considering delegating authority to issue permits to the Navy that would allow them to conduct training in some or all of the following State Parks: Blake Island, Cama Beach, Camano Island, Cape Disappointment, Deception Pass, Dosewallips, Fort Casey, Fort Columbia, Fort Ebey, Fort Flagler, Fort Townsend, Fort Worden, Grayland Beach, Hope Island, Illahee, Joseph Whidbey, Leadbetter Point, Manchester, Mystery Bay, Pacific Pines, Scenic Beach, Sequim Bay, Shine Tidelands, Skagit Island Marine, South Whidbey, Triton Cove, Twin Harbors, and Westport Light.
Threshold Determination: Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission (Lead Agency) has determined that the above proposal does not have probable significant adverse impact on the environment. Pursuant to WAC 197-11-350(3), the Navy’s proposal has been clarified, changed, and conditioned to include necessary mitigation measures to avoid, minimize or mitigate probable significant impacts. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). This decision was made after review by the Lead Agency of a completed Environmental Checklist, Real Property Agreement applications, the 2019 Final Environmental Assessment for Naval Special Operations Training in Western Washington, public comment, and other information on file with the Lead Agency. These documents and others relevant to this decision is available at: http://bit.ly/ParksSEPA.
Commission Decision: In accordance with (RCW 42.30.080), the Chair of the Commission has called a Special Meeting via a Zoom/conference call to be held at the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission. The purpose of the January 26 special meeting is to hear public comment on Item E-1: Naval Special Operations Training in Washington State Parks – Requested Action. The Commission will consider this item at their regularly scheduled commission meeting on January 28. Please see https://parks.state.wa.us/1168/Navy-proposal for more information on how to provide public comment.
State Parks will not act on this proposal until the comment period has ended. Comments must be submitted by January 6, 2021, or they may not be considered. Any person wishing to comment on the DNS should submit written comments to:
Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, PO Box 42650, Olympia WA 98504-2650, ATTENTION: Jessica Logan, Environmental Program Manager, Phone: (360) 902-8679
Published Dec. 23 and Dec. 30, 2020
Legal No. 317-20
