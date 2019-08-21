NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE

To the highest bidder, pursuant to RCW 46.55.130:

SALE TO BE HELD AT 11:30 A.M. ON AUG. 30, 2019.

1991 HONDA ACCORD, LIC#CKR1051

2003 FORD EXPEDITION, LIC#408JDC

1995 HONDA CIVIC, NO LICENSE NO.

Vehicle Inspection, Day of Sale: 8:30am to 11:30am

HILL AUTOBODY AND TOWING INC., 25901 Hwy. 103, PO Box 462, Ocean Park, WA 98640. (360) 665-4447

Published Aug. 21, 2019

Legal 298-19

