NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE

To the highest bidder, pursuant to RCW 46.55.130:

SALE TO BE HELD AT 11:30 A.M. MARCH 24, 2022

2005 FORD FOCUS, NO PLATE

2002 BUICK REGAL, NO PLATE

1996 DODGE E250,

Vehicle Inspection, Day of Sale: 8:30 am to 11:30 am

HILL AUTOBODY AND TOWING INC., 25901 Hwy. 103, PO Box 462, Ocean Park, WA 98640. (360) 665-4447

Published March 16, 2022

Legal 078-22

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.