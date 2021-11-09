NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE Nov 9, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE SALETo the highest bidder, pursuant to RCW 46.55.130:SALE TO BE HELD AT 11:30 A.M. NOV 15, 20211988 CHEV SILVERADO, NO PLATE2020 HONDA CIVIC, NO PLATEGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterVehicle Inspection, Day of Sale: 8:30 am to 11:30 amHILL AUTOBODY AND TOWING INC., 25901 Hwy. 103, PO Box 462, Ocean Park, WA 98640. (360) 665-4447Published Nov. 10, 2021Legal 320-21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Inc. Sale Commerce Towing Inspection Vehicle Hwy Hill Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan charged with murder bailed out of jailCoast Guard rescues man from Willapa BayFire chars Seaview homeJensen, Coleman leading in Long Beach council races; Cassinelli ahead in Ilwaco mayoral contestIHS's Quintana wins state cross country — again!New market and deli coming to Long BeachLong Beach councilors OK fireworks restrictionsJensen leads Reddy by just three votes following Friday update; Coleman, Cassinelli maintain sizable leadsFair suffers hard financial yearA place of their own: Ilwaco after-school program attendance surges Images Videos CommentedIHS's Quintana wins state cross country — again! (1)Obituary: John Paul Haug (1)
