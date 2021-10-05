NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE Oct 5, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE SALETo the highest bidder, pursuant to RCW 46.55.130:SALE TO BE HELD AT 11:30 A.M. OCT. 13, 2021.1989 HONDA PRELUDE No Plate1992 FORD F-150 No PlateGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterVehicle Inspection, Day of Sale: 8:30 am to 11:30 amHILL AUTOBODY AND TOWING INC., 25901 Hwy. 103, PO Box 462, Ocean Park, WA 98640. (360) 665-4447Published Oct. 6, 2021Legal 285-21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNext 9 clamming days confirmedPine found guilty of vehicular homicideCalamitous commercial tuna season nears endIn-person learning at Ilwaco High School shuttered through Oct. 8 amid outbreakBag ban begins Oct. 1Two more county top dogs departingTeenage boy shot in Raymond during tough night for agenciesRenewed: North Head icon gets new lease on lifeFront-row fishing: Anglers flock to jetty for late-summer salmon actionWell-loved lawyer Harold Karlsvik falls to covid Images Videos CommentedRod Run 2021 Trophy Winners (1)Pacific County prosecutor resigns (1)Well-loved lawyer Harold Karlsvik falls to covid (1)
