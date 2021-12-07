NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE Dec 7, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE SALETo the highest bidder, pursuant to RCW 46.55.130:SALE TO BE HELD AT 11:30 A.M. DEC. 14, 20212003 CHEV BLAZER, NO PLATE2005 CHRYSLER T&C, NO PLATE1997 HONDA ACCORD, NO PLATE1987 MITSU MIGHTY MAX, NO PLATEGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletter2000 CHEV CAVALIER, NO PLATE2011 MITSU OUTLANDER, NO PLATEVehicle Inspection, Day of Sale: 8:30 am to 11:30 amHILL AUTOBODY AND TOWING INC., 25901 Hwy. 103, PO Box 462, Ocean Park, WA 98640. (360) 665-4447Published Dec. 8 2021Legal 337-21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Inc. Sale Motor Vehicle Highway Towing Inspection Vehicle Hwy Hill Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIHS planning how to counter student misdeedsCoast Guard cites fishing vessel operator for negligence in Columbia River navigation channel'Magic': Peninsula gains acclaim as psychedelic 'shroom' capitalMassive explosion rocks SurfsideObituary: Randy W. WirkkalaAppeals court upholds reversal of halibut charter caseLong Beach man injured in US101 rollover crashIlwaco boys ‘enthusiastic’ with returning startersWow waves: Winter's highest tides astound spectatorsLocal crabbers optimistic on price as season starts Images Videos Commented'Magic': Peninsula gains acclaim as psychedelic 'shroom' capital (3)Japanese-style camping resort launching in 2023 (2)Obituary: Donald M. Cox (1)Long Beach man injured in US101 rollover crash (1)Coast Guard urges safety, preparedness for upcoming Dungeness crab season (1)Football semifinal: Naselle’s 2021 season ends with defeat as Comets lose to speedy Warriors, 68-32 (1)Massive explosion rocks Surfside (1)Obituary: Dennis George Bond (1)Schenk sentencing (1)Ilwaco boys ‘enthusiastic’ with returning starters (1)Appeals court upholds reversal of halibut charter case (1)IHS planning how to counter student misdeeds (1)
