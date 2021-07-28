NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE Jul 28, 2021 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE SALETo the highest bidder, pursuant to RCW 46.55.130:SALE TO BE HELD AT 11:30 A.M. Aug. 4, 2021.2003 CADI DEVILLE, LIC #BVF60142011 AUDI A4 NO PLATE1990 FORD F250, LIC #C65523P2007 MAZDA CX-7, LIC #BRR8999Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletter2006 FORD ESCAPE LIC #BWH27162007 YAMAHA XCT M/C LIC #MB110631983 YAMAHA MC LIC #M632052Vehicle Inspection, Day of Sale: 8:30 am to 11:30 amHILL AUTOBODY AND TOWING INC., 25901 Hwy. 103, PO Box 462, Ocean Park, WA 98640. (360) 665-4447Published July 28, 2021Legal 192-21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Inc. Sale Law Commerce Highway Towing Vehicle Inspection Hwy Audi A4 Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLocal restaurants reel after food distributor severs serviceCharges dropped against Naselle Youth Camp ex-employeeA tale of a coin, an Ilwaco artist and one of America’s finestState appeals court rejects Jones' final appeal in Scott Johnson shooting caseWrongful death claims in fatal-collision casePolice officer remembered as 'over-the-top friendly guy'Tuna too few: Commercial season off to standard slow startObituary: Terry WardObituary: David Rhoads'We're gonna have a surge': County health officer urges vaccinations as Delta spreads Images Videos CommentedObituary: Patricia (Pat) Ann Holtermann Walker (1)Naselle favorite Carl Wirkkala performing Saturday (1)Coast Chronicles: Fireworks: issues and information (1)
