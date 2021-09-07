NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE

To the highest bidder, pursuant to RCW 46.55.130:

SALE TO BE HELD AT 11:30 A.M. SEPT. 15, 2021.

1989 HONEY 24/RV, NO PLATE

1994 TOYOTA CAMRY, NO PLATE

2004 MAZDA 3, NO PLATE

1999 SUBURU LEG, NO PLATE

1996 SUBURU OUT/LEG, NO PLATE

2017 FORD FESTIVA, NO PLATE

1987 VOLVO WAGON, NO PLATE

Vehicle Inspection, Day of Sale: 8:30 am to 11:30 am

HILL AUTOBODY AND TOWING INC., 25901 Hwy. 103, PO Box 462, Ocean Park, WA 98640. (360) 665-4447

Published Sept. 8, 2021

Legal 247-21

