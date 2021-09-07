NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE Sep 7, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE SALETo the highest bidder, pursuant to RCW 46.55.130:SALE TO BE HELD AT 11:30 A.M. SEPT. 15, 2021.1989 HONEY 24/RV, NO PLATE1994 TOYOTA CAMRY, NO PLATE2004 MAZDA 3, NO PLATE1999 SUBURU LEG, NO PLATEGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletter1996 SUBURU OUT/LEG, NO PLATE2017 FORD FESTIVA, NO PLATE1987 VOLVO WAGON, NO PLATEVehicle Inspection, Day of Sale: 8:30 am to 11:30 amHILL AUTOBODY AND TOWING INC., 25901 Hwy. 103, PO Box 462, Ocean Park, WA 98640. (360) 665-4447Published Sept. 8, 2021Legal 247-21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Inc. Sale Vehicle Towing Inspection Motor Vehicle Transports Commerce Highway Hwy Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesObituary: Linda GilbertPacific County hits 20 coronavirus deaths, nears 1,500 casesState begins process to remove sunken R/V Hero from Palix RiverCounty fights lawsuit in long-running records caseNW Garlic Festival cancelled but the garlic poster lives onFan-fair: Annual celebration of all things rural attracts 5,500WDFW announces 62 days of tentative razor clam digs in 2021Fireworks hearing airs views on hot-button issueObituary: Gary Dwayne Hollis Sr.State champ is back — with an enthusiastic team Images Videos CommentedObituary: Charlene Yvonne (Flickinger) Sutherland, RN (1)Obituary: Kenneth J. Kandoll (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.