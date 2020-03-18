NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE
To the highest bidder, pursuant to RCW 46.55.130:
SALE TO BE HELD AT 11:30 A.M. March 25, 2020.
1999 HONDA ACCORD, LICENSE #BOC6780
1987 CHEV S-10, LICENSE #C79714H
2006 TOYOTA TUNDRA, LICENSE #C43408G
Vehicle Inspection, Day of Sale: 8:30am to 11:30am
HILL AUTOBODY AND TOWING INC., 25901 Hwy. 103, PO Box 462, Ocean Park, WA 98640. (360) 665-4447
Published March 18, 2020
Legal 095-20
