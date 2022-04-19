NOTICE OF ABANDONED VEHICLE SALE

To the highest bidder, pursuant to RCW 46.55.130:

SALE TO BE HELD AT 11:30 A.M. APRIL 28, 2022

1978 Mercury Marq, Lic#FPK6162009 Subaru Outback, Lic#BWU7178

SALE TO BE HELD AT 11:30 A.M. APRIL 29, 2002

1996 FORD ECONOLINE, LIC#BXM0848

SALE TO BE HELD 11:30 A.M. MAY 2, 2022

1996 CADILLAC DEVILLE, LIC#614gme

Vehicle Inspection, Day of Sale:

8:30 am to 11:30 am

HILL AUTOBODY AND TOWING INC., 25901 Hwy. 103, PO Box 462, Ocean Park, WA 98640. (360) 665-4447

Published April 20 2022

Legal 097-22

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.