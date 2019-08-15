Notice of Annual Meeting
of Flood Control Advisory Board
The Annual Meeting of the Flood Control Advisory Board of Flood Control Zone District No. 1 of the Long Beach Peninsula will be held at 5 PM, or as soon as possible thereafter, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the South County Administration Facility, located at 7013 Sandridge Road in Long Beach, in Meeting Room A, across the hall from the Pacific County Health and Human Services office.
Interpreters and/or visual and hearing aides will be made available upon written request received at least 7 days prior to the meeting. The facility is considered barrier-free and accessible to the disabled.
Michael Collins, Director/County Engineer
Published Aug. 7 and Aug. 14, 2019
Legal No. 278-19
