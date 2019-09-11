NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL MEETING
The Annual Meeting of the members of Raymond Federal Bank will be held in the Raymond Office, 202 Duryea Street, Raymond, Washington, in accordance with the Bylaws at the hour of 1:00 PM on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
The purpose of the meeting will be to receive the Annual Report of the President, the election of one director to a three-year term, and to consider such other business as may properly come before the meeting.
John P. Marvin, President & CEO
Published October 9 and Oct. 16, 2019
Legal No. 314-19
