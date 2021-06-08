City of Long Beach
Notice of Application and Notice of Public Hearing CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT APPLICATION CASE NO. CUP 2021-04
Notice is hereby given that William Knysh of Ocean Park filed an application for a CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT on May 25, 2021. The applicant seeks approval for the use of a vacation rental which is allowed as a conditional use in the S2 – Shoreline Multi-Family Residential district. The application was deemed complete, and a determination of completeness was issued on May 26, 2021.
The general location of the property is: 200 28TH ST NW UNIT B, LONG BEACH, PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON, 98631. A completed application and fee have been submitted and are available for review at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Street West, Long Beach, WA 98631.
Any persons desiring to express his or her views or to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify the City of Long Beach, Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 310, Long Beach, WA 98631 in writing. Written comments must be received no later than 4:00 PM on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
The City of Long Beach Hearing Examiner will hold a Public Hearing on this application at 1:30 pm or soon thereafter on Friday, June 18, 2021. Any persons wishing to make a public comment may do so by attending the meeting via Zoom, the link will be provided at the end of this notice. Decisions by the Hearing Examiner may be subject to a closed record appeal to the City Council by a party of record. The notice of appeal must be filed within fourteen (14) calendar days after the date of the decision and must contain a statement identifying the decision being appealed, the name and address of the appellant and the appellant’s standing, the specific reason(s) why the appellant asserts the decision is in error, and the desired outcome or changes to the decision. Upon filing an appeal, the appellant must pay a fee of $400.00.
The Meeting Room is ADA accessible. For those planning to attend who have special accessibility requirements, please contact the City of Long Beach by phone, 360.642.4421 or at the address below at least ten (10) days in advance.
Responsible Official: Ariel Smith
Position/Title: Director, Community Development
Phone: (360) 642-4421
Address: P.O. Box 310, Long Beach, WA 98631
Notice Date: May 26, 2021
Join Zoom Meeting:
Meeting ID: 897 5083 8360 Passcode: 12345678
Published June 2 and June 9, 2021
