City of Long Beach
Notice of Application and Notice of Public Hearing
CONDITIONAL USE PEMIT APPLICATION CASE NO. CUP 2019-04. Notice is hereby given that Brian and Kristen Mueller of Seattle, Washington filed an application for a CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT on November 18, 2019. The applicants seek approval for the use of a vacation rental which is allowed as a conditional use in the R2R –Two-Family Residential Restricted Zone. The application was deemed complete and a determination of completeness was issued on November 20, 2019.
The general location of the property is: 2707 SEA CREST AVE, LONG BEACH, PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON, 98631. A completed application and fee have been submitted and are available for review at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Street West, Long Beach, WA 98631.
Any persons desiring to express his or her views or to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify the City of Long Beach, Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 310, Long Beach, WA 98631 in writing. Written comments must be received no later than 4:00 PM on Friday, December 13, 2019.
The City of Long Beach Hearing Examiner will hold a Public Hearing on this application at 1:00 pm or soon thereafter on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the City Council Chambers at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Street West, Long Beach WA 98631. Decisions by the Hearing Examiner may be subject to a closed record appeal to the City Council by a party of record. The notice of appeal must be filed within fourteen (14) calendar days after the date of the decision and must contain a statement identifying the decision being appealed, the name and address of the appellant and the appellant’s standing, the specific reason(s) why the appellant asserts the decision is in error, and the desired outcome or changes to the decision. Upon filing an appeal, the appellant must pay a fee of $400.00.
The Meeting Room is ADA accessible. For those planning to attend who have special accessibility requirements, please contact the City of Long Beach by phone, 360.642.4421 or at the address below at least ten (10) days in advance.
Responsible Official: Ariel Smith, Position/Title: Director, Community Development, Phone: (360) 642-4421, Address: P.O. Box 310 Long Beach, WA 98631
Notice Date: November 20, 2019
Published Dec. 4 and Dec. 11, 2019
Legal No. 412-19
