CITY OF LONG BEACH
NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND OF PUBLIC HEARING, CASE NO. V 2019-04. Notice is hereby given that RICHARD VINCENT filed an application for a VARIANCE on October 21, 2019. A complete application and supplemental information are available for review at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Street West, Long Beach, WA 98631.
The applicants seek approval of a variance to the strict application of the requirements of the City’s Critical Areas Ordinance for property located in the Commercial Retail Warehouse zoning district in order to proceed with development of equipment storage and parking that would impact up to 20,081 square feet of wetland and 4,036 square feet of wetland buffer.
The general location of the property is: 108 26th ST NE, City of Long Beach, Pacific County, Washington, 98631
Any persons desiring to express his or her views or to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify the City of Long Beach, Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 310, Long Beach, WA 98631 in writing. Written comments must be received at the City no later than 4:00 PM, Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
The City of Long Beach Hearing Examiner will hold a Public Hearing on this application at 1:00 p.m. or soon thereafter on Monday, November 18, 2019 in the City Council Chambers at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Street West, Long Beach WA 98631. Decisions by the Hearing Examiner may be subject to a closed record appeal to the City Council by a party of record. The notice of appeal must be filed within fourteen (14) calendar days after the date of the decision and must contain a statement identifying the decision being appealed, the name and address of the appellant, the appellant’s standing, the specific reason(s) why the appellant asserts the decision is in error, and the desired outcome or changes to the decision. Upon filing an appeal, the appellant must pay a fee of $400.00.
The Meeting Room is ADA accessible. For those planning to attend who have special accessibility requirements, please contact the City of Long Beach by phone, 360.642.4421 or at the address below at least ten (10) days in advance.
Responsible Official: Ariel Smith, Position/Title: Director, Community Development, Phone: 360/642-4421, Address: P.O. Box 310, Long Beach, WA 98631
Date of Notice: October 28, 2019
Published Oct. 30 and Nov. 6, 2019
Legal No. 376-19
