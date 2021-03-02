NOTICE OF APPLICATION
SEPA DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE
Case No (s): P200160
Description of Proposal: The applicant is proposing to construct a low berm that would be used to create a 1.5 acre shallow pond/wetland on his property. He has proposed to move 450 cubic yards of onsite fill to create the berm on three sides to create a shallow seasonal pond. The intent is to create waterfowl habitat on his property. The applicant has had a wetland delineation done and all of his proposed work is located outside of the on-site wetlands and outside of the 200 foot shoreline jurisdiction that is present on either side of his project site. He has also located his project just outside of the flood plain, based on the FEMA floodplains maps. His zoning allows for a pond as long as it is located outside of shoreline jurisdiction and all of the associated wetlands.
Proponent(s): Ross & Christine Barkhurst (Owner/Applicant)
Location of Proposal: The property is located near Mailboat Slough in South Bend, Washington. The County Assessor’s Parcel number is 71013036024; located in Section 28, Township 14, North, Range 09 West of W.M.
Lead Agency: Pacific County Department of Community Development. The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist, and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
Any person desiring to express his or her views or to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Zane John-son, Planner, Pacific County Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 68, South Bend, WA 98586.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted for the SEPA Determination of Non-Significance by March 16, 2021.
Responsible Official: Zane Johnson, Position/Title: Planner; Phone: (360) 875-9356, Address: PO BOX 68, South Bend, WA 98586; Email: shumphreys@co.pacific.wa.us.
Published March 3, 2021
Legal No. 056-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.