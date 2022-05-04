Description of Proposal: The owner is proposing to place a mini-storage facility on his lot that currently has 2 existing structures on it. He will be renovating the existing 60’x30’ building to create 6 individual units. He has also proposed a 40’x20’ building that will have 8 small units and a 29,000 square foot building that will have approximately 41 individual units varying in size. He has proposed a total of 65 units on the property between three structures. The owner has begun the process of getting a special use permit to authorize the storage unit facility on the property. Once this is done, the owner will be getting official engineered designs for the structures along with an engineered stormwater drainage plan that will be reviewed accordingly.
Proponent(s): Emett Bautista (owner) & Amanda Lane – Big Tuna Construction (applicant)
Location of Proposal: The subject property is located at 6511 Sandridge Rd. in Long Beach, Washington. The County Assessor’s Parcel number includes 10111532031; located in Section 15, Township 10 North, Range 11 West of W.M.
Lead Agency: Pacific County Department of Community Development.
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request. This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340 (2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted for the SEPA Determination of Non-Significance by May 17th, 2022.
