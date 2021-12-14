NOTICE OF APPLICATION
SEPA DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE
SHORELINE SUBSTANTIAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT
Case No (s): P2100999 & P2101000
Description of Proposal: The applicants are proposing to expand an existing RV park by adding 31 RV spots, 15 of which will be located inside shoreline jurisdiction, but outside of the required buffer from the Wallicut River. A Substantial Shoreline Development Permit is required in order to expand the RV park within shoreline jurisdiction, which fits the definition of a water-enjoyment use under the Shoreline Master Program and is a permitted use. The project also includes removing 16 RV spots that were placed inside the buffer by the previous owners. These spots and all of the related infrastructure will be removed and restored to the conditions that were present prior to the sites being added. No new work is proposed inside the buffer besides the required restoration.
Proponent(s): Michael & Denise Werner (owners) & A+ Design & Consulting LLC and Matt Gagliasso (applicants)
Location of Proposal: The subject property is located at 1509 State Route 101 in Ilwaco, Washington. The County Assessor’s Parcels number is 10112631075; located in Section 26, Township 10 North, Range 11 West of W.M.
Lead Agency: Pacific County Department of Community Development. The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request. This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340 (2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted for the SEPA Determination of Non-Significance by December 28th, 2021.
The Hearings Examiner will hear the following applications: P2100863, P2100905, P2100998 & P2101000 on December 29th, 2021 at the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3891414139. You can join the meeting by going to this link or you can call in using the number +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) and entering the Meeting ID: 389 141 4139. Hearings will begin at 1:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter and will be held consecutively. Any person desiring to express his or her views on this matter or wanting to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Zane Johnson, Planner, with the Pacific County Department of Community Development, 7013 Sandridge Rd Long Beach, Washington 98631 in writing by December 28th, 2021 or by testifying at the public hearing via zoom. To view the complete application packet please visit our website at; http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/public_notices.htm.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public hearing if necessary. The Pacific County Department of General Administration must receive a request for this type of service ten (10) days before the meeting. Contact the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, Washington 98586, (360) 875-9334.
Responsible Official: Zane Johnson, Position/Title: Planner
Published Dec. 15, 2021
Legal No. 350-21
