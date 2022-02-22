NOTICE OF APPLICATION
SEPA DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE
SUBSTANTIAL SHORELINE DEVELOPMENT HEARING
Case No (s): P2200086, P2200088
Description of Proposal: The applicant is proposing to replace an existing 13’x62’ Glulam bridge with a 16’x70’ composite bridge located along the shorelines of Fall River as part of a forest practice activity. The existing structure is a 45-year-old creosote-treated Glulam bridge that is reaching the end of its design life and can no longer support its design loading. The new bridge will be a steel girder/concrete deck structure placed within the previously impacted footprint.
Proponent(s): Donald Schuh (applicant), on behalf of Weyerhaeuser Timber Holdings, Inc. (owner)
Location of Proposal: The subject property is located in Raymond, Washington. The County Assessor’s Parcel number includes 14060650001; located in Section 06, Township 14 North, Range 6 West of W.M.
Lead Agency: Pacific County Department of Community Development. The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340 (2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted for the SEPA Determination of Non-Significance by March 8th, 2022.
The Hearings Examiner will hear the following applications: P2200086 on March 9th, 2022 via zoom at the following link https://zoom.us/j/3066189481. You can join the meeting by going to this link or you can call in using the number +12532158782, US (Tacoma) and entering the Meeting ID: 306618948#. Hearings will begin at 2:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter and will be held consecutively. Any person desiring to express his or her views on this matter or wanting to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Zane Johnson, Planner, with the Pacific County Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 68 South Bend, Washington 98586 in writing by March 8th, 2022 or by testifying at the public hearing. To view the complete application packet please visit our website at; http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/public_notices.htm.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public hearing if necessary. The Pacific County Department of General Administration must receive a request for this type of service ten (10) days before the meeting. Contact the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, Washington 98586, (360) 875-9334.
Responsible Official: Zane Johnson, Planner
Published Feb. 23, 2022
Legal No. 053-22
