NOTICE OF APPLICATION
SEPA DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE
CONDITIONAL USE SUBSTANTIAL SHORELINE DEVELOPMENT HEARING
Case No (s): P1800234, P1800235
Description of Proposal: The applicant is requesting to construct a 222’ long dynamic swale for the purpose of shoreline armoring to protect their existing 40’ x 60’ building and future single family residence building site. The armoring project will include a 5 foot wide by 5 foot high by 200’ long dynamic swale using 425 cubic yards of Rip Rap and 10” minus rock as fill material. The swale will be sloped to a 2:1 ratio and the toe of the slope will be positioned at the Ordinary High Water Mark (OHWM). The swale will taper from 0” at the top to 0” at the bottom.
Proponent(s): Lodestone Permits (applicant), on behalf of Robert and Dorothy Smith (owner)
Location of Proposal: The subject property is located at 155 Bay Center Rd in Bay Center, Washington. The County Assessor’s Parcel number includes 13102132044; located in Section 21, Township 13 North, Range 10 West of W.M.
Lead Agency: Pacific County Department of Community Development. The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340 (2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted for the SEPA Determination of Non-Significance by May 8th, 2019.
The Hearings Examiner will hear the matter of the Substantial Shoreline Development Conditional Use application on May 9th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. or shortly thereafter within the Commissioner’s Conference Room at the Pacific County Annex located at 1216 W. Robert Bush Dr., South Bend, Washington. Any person desiring to express his or her views on this matter or wanting to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Alexandra Plumb, Senior Planner, with the Pacific County Department of Community Development, 7013 Sandridge Rd Long Beach, Washington 98631 in writing by May 8th, 2019 or by testifying at the public hearing. To view the complete application packet please visit our website at; http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/public_notices.htm.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public hearing if necessary. The Pacific County Department of General Administration must receive a request for this type of service ten (10) days before the meeting. Contact the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, Washington 98586, (360) 875-9334.
Responsible Official: Alexandra Plumb, Position/Title: Planner, Phone: (360) 642-9382, Address: 7013 Sandridge Rd., Long Beach, WA 98631
Published April 24, 2019
Legal No. 147-19
