NOTICE OF APPLICATION
SEPA DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE
Case No (s): DPW190007SB
Description of Proposal: Pacific County Department of Public Works proposes to replace the existing 66” corrugated metal pipe on Green Creek Road (No. 48020) with an 80’ long 6.25’ by 12’ pipe arch. The existing culvert is failing due to rusting occurring at the bottom and end of the pipe. The pipe is a length that creates a roadside hazard to the travelling public. The replacement of the culvert will preserve the County road system, eliminate flooding of adjacent properties, and will provide an easily accessible facility for stormwater maintenance. The work will be completed by the Pacific County Road Maintenance Crew or a licensed and bonded contractor. Permanent erosion control measures will include restoration of any grass areas and vegetated surfaces where needed. The Pacific County DPW will monitor disturbed areas following this work and implement any necessary actions to repair erosion or minimize sedimentation.
Proponent(s): Pacific County Department of Public Works (applicant)
Location of Proposal: The work will take place on Green Creek Road No. 48020 at Mile Post 0.18 in Long Beach, Washington in Section 25, Township 13 North, Range 8 West of W.M.
Lead Agency: Pacific County Department of Community Development. The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
Any person desiring to express his or her views or to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Alexandra Plumb, Senior Planner, Pacific County Department of Community Development, 7013 Sandridge Rd Long Beach, WA 98631.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340 (2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted for the SEPA Determination of Non-Significance by July 17th, 2019.
Responsible Official: Alexandra Plumb, Position/Title: Senior Planner, Phone: (360) 642-9382, Address: 7013 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach, WA 98631
Published July 3, 2019
Legal No. 235-19
