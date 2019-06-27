NOTICE OF APPLICATION
SEPA DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE
SUBSTANTIAL SHORELINE DEVELOPMENT CONDITIONAL USE HEARING
Case No (s): DPW190009LB
Description of Proposal: The applicant is proposing to replace the two existing 48” corrugated metal pipes and tide gates and place a 72” diameter by fifty (50) foot long corrugated metal pipe and aluminum tide gate. The existing culverts are failing due to rusting occurring at the bottom and ends of the pipe. The replacement of the culvert will preserve the County road system, eliminate flooding of adjacent properties, and will provide an easily accessible facility for stormwater maintenance.
Proponent(s): Pacific County Department of Public Works (applicant)
Location of Proposal: The work will take place on 95th Street Road No. 13860 at Mile Post 0.42 in Long Beach, Washington in Section 11, Township 10 North, Range 11 West of W.M.
Lead Agency: Pacific County Department of Community Development. The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340 (2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted for the SEPA Determination of Non-Significance by July 10th, 2019.
The Hearings Examiner will hear the following applications: P1900402, P1900454, and DPW190009LB on July 10th, 2019 within Conference Room “A” at the Pacific County Administrative Facility located at 7013 Sandridge Road, Long Beach, Washington. Hearings will begin at 1:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter and will be held consecutively. Any person desiring to express his or her views on this matter or wanting to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Alexandra Plumb, Senior Planner, with the Pacific County Department of Community Development, 7013 Sandridge Road, Long Beach, Washington 98631 in writing by July 9th, 2019 or by testifying at the public hearing. To view the complete application packet please visit our website at; http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/public_notices.htm.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public hearing if necessary. The Pacific County Department of General Administration must receive a request for this type of service ten (10) days before the meeting. Contact the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, Washington 98586, (360) 875-9334.
Responsible Official: Alexandra Plumb, Position/Title: Senior Planner, Phone: (360) 642-9382, Address: 7013 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach, WA 98631
Published June 26, 2019
Legal No. 227-19
