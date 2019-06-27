NOTICE OF APPLICATION
SEPA DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE
CONDITIONAL USE HEARING
Case No (s): P1900426, P1900428
Description of Proposal: The applicant is proposing to construct a new 140’ self-supported tower on a 22’ x 22’ foundation within a 70’ x 36’ chain-link fenced area. The tower will have with land mobile radios installed at 87’ and 135’ and HP Microwave dishes at 100’ and 105’. The ground mounted accessory equipment will be enclosed in a 24’ 6” x 11’ 6” equipment shelter on a concrete slab. A 1000 gallon propane tank will also be installed on a 12’ x 4’ concrete slab adjacent to the proposed tower in order to serve the backup generator on site.
Proponent(s): Thomas Dunbar, on behalf of PacifiCorp (applicant), L&C Tree Farms (owner)
Location of Proposal: The project is located at 370 Megler Lane in Naselle, Washington. County Assessor’s Parcel Number is 09101400000; located in Section 14, Township 09 North, Range 10 West of W.M.
Lead Agency: Pacific County Department of Community Development. The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340 (2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted for the SEPA Determination of Non-Significance by July 10th, 2019.
The Hearings Examiner will hear the following applications: P1900426 and P1900466 on July 10th, 2019 in the Commissioner’s Conference Room at the Pacific County Annex located at 1216 W. Robert Bush Dr., South Bend, Washington. Hearings will begin at 11:00 a.m. or shortly there after and will be held consecutively. Any person desiring to express his or her views on this matter or wanting to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Alexandra Plumb, Senior Planner, with the Pacific County Department of Community Development, 7013 Sandridge Rd Long Beach, Washington 98631 in writing by July 9th, 2019 or by testifying at the public hearing. To view the complete application packet please visit our website at; http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/public_notices.htm.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public hearing if necessary. The Pacific County Department of General Administration must receive a request for this type of service ten (10) days before the meeting. Contact the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, Washington 98586, (360) 875-9334.
Responsible Official:Alexandra Plumb, Position/Title: Senior Planner, Phone: (360) 642-9382, Address: 7013 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach, WA 98631
Published June 26, 2019
Legal No. 228-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.