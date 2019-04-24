NOTICE OF APPLICATION
SEPA DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE
SUBSTANTIAL SHORELINE DEVELOPMENT HEARING
Case No (s): P1900088, P1900089
Description of Proposal: The applicant is requesting an after the fact Substantial Shoreline Development permit for emergency sinkhole repair work completed in May 2018. The intention of the repair work was to repair sink holes, stabilize the parking area, reduce stormwater runoff and provide safe parking for heavy marine loads. The fill was to the existing subgrade, which was removed and replaced to stabilize and remove voids. The total area of fill and excavation was approximately 1,750 cubic yards. 16,200 square feet of the existing lot was graded and 57,000 square feet of surface gravel was applied from local quarries.
Proponent(s): Joel Penoyar (applicant), on behalf of Port of Peninsula (owner)
Location of Proposal: The subject property is located at 3311 275th St in Nahcotta, Washington. The County Assessor’s Parcel number includes 76026066001; located in Section 21, Township 12 North, Range 11 West of W.M.
Lead Agency: Pacific County Department of Community Development. The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340 (2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted for the SEPA Determination of Non-Significance by May 8th, 2019.
The Hearings Examiner will hear the matter of the Substantial Shoreline Development on May 9th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter within Conference Room “C” at the Pacific County Administrative Facility located at 7013 Sandridge Road, Long Beach, Washington. Any person desiring to express his or her views on this matter or wanting to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Alexandra Plumb, Senior Planner, with the Pacific County Department of Community Development, 7013 Sandridge Rd Long Beach, Washington 98631 in writing by May 8th, 2019 or by testifying at the public hearing. To view the complete application packet please visit our website at;
http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/public_notices.htm.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public hearing if necessary. The Pacific County Department of General Administration must receive a request for this type of service ten (10) days before the meeting. Contact the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, Washington 98586, (360) 875-9334.
Responsible Official: Alexandra Plumb, Position/Title: Senior Planner; Phone: (360) 642-9382; Address: 7013 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach, WA 98631
Published April 24, 2019
Legal No. 146-19
