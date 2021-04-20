NOTICE OF APPLICATION
SUBSTANTIAL SHORELINE DEVELOPMENT CONDITIONAL USE
Case No (s): P2100243
Description of Proposal: The applicant is proposing an advanced wetland mitigation project within an associated wetland of Willapa Bay. The project will function similarly to a mitigation bank, generating mitigation credits for future tribal projects as approved by the US Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Ecology. Credits will be generated by restoring, enhancing, and protecting the estuarine wetlands through removing the remnant Ghost dike, filling existing ditches, grading tidal channels and restoring native vegetation communities. The mitigation site is 20.32 acres, with 0.66 acres being impacted by construction to generate fill material and to fill a ditch segment outside of the mitigation boundary. Construction staging will occur nearby on a 1.28 acre property also owned by the Tribe.
Proponent(s): Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe (owner) & Holly Blake (applicant)
Location of Proposal: The project area is located on Kindred Island in Tokeland, Washington. The assessor’s parcel number for the property is 14110150002, 14111250007, & 14100755397. The project is located in Section 1 & 12 of Township 14 North, Range 11 West, W.M., Pacific County.
Lead Agency: Pacific County Department of Community Development.
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
This DNS was issued under WAC 197-11-340 (2) on September 2nd, 2020
The Hearings Examiner will hear the following applications via zoom: P2100183, P2100238 & P2100243 on May 5th, 2021 at the following link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3891414139. You can join the meeting by going to this link or you can call in using the number +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) and entering the Meeting ID: 389 141 4139. Hearings will begin at 1:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter and will be held consecutively. Any person desiring to express his or her views on this matter or wanting to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Zane Johnson, Planner, with the Pacific County Department of Community Development, 7013 Sandridge Rd Long Beach, Washington 98631 in writing by May 4th, 2021 or by testifying at the public hearing. To view the complete application packet please visit our website at; http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/public_notices.htm.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public hearing if necessary. The Pacific County Department of General Administration must receive a request for this type of service ten (10) days before the meeting. Contact the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, Washington 98586, (360) 875-9334.
Responsible Official: Zane Johnson, Position/Title: Planner
Published April 21, 2021
Legal No. 106-21
