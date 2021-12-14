NOTICE OF APPLICATION
Case No (s): P2100863
Description of Proposal: The applicant has applied to permit the construction of several fence segments along their property in order to help protect the surrounding wetlands, as well as providing protection for the ongoing Tribal mitigation projects located in the same area. The project will occur entirely within wetlands that are associated with Willapa Bay and therefore are subject to shoreline permitting. The project will include 9,150 feet of an environmentally sensitive cedar fence along with 1,937 feet of barbless wire fence. The wood fence was designed using untreated cedar and placed strategically, providing small animal crossings for the local wildlife. The goal is to have a wildlife friendly fence that will help protect the integrity of the wetlands from any negative human influences. The project also includes the removal of a culvert and fill from a drainage ditch within the wetland, which will be restored to the existing natural conditions present be-fore the culvert and fill were placed. Excavation has been calculated at 8.87 cubic yards of fill removed and re-dispersed for the fence posts and 15.67 cubic yards of fill removed for the culvert removal. Federal and state permitting also will be required for this project.
Proponent(s): Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe (owner) & Holly Blake (applicant)
Location of Proposal: The properties are located along the northern edge of Tokeland, Washington. The County Assessor’s Parcel num-bers are 14111250003, 4, 5 & 6, 14111232023, 14100755397, 14110223000, 14110234009, 14110250002, 14110255280, 14111232009 & 14111243022 located in Sections 2 & 12, Township 14 North, Range 11 West of W.M.
Lead Agency: Pacific County Department of Community Development. The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request. This DNS was issued under WAC 197-11-340 (2) on June 9th, 2021.
The Hearings Examiner will hear the following applications via zoom: P2100863, P2100905, P2100998 & P2101000 on December 29th, 2021 at the following link
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3891414139. You can join the meeting by going to this link or you can call in using the number +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) and entering the Meeting ID: 389 141 4139. Hearings will begin at 1:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter and will be held consecutively. Any person desiring to express his or her views on this matter or wanting to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Zane Johnson, Planner, with the Pacific County Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 68, South Bend, Washington 98586 in writing by December 28th, 2021 or by testifying at the public hearing. To view the complete application packet please visit our website at; http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/public_notices.htm.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public hear-ing if necessary. The Pacific County Department of General Administration must receive a request for this type of service ten (10) days before the meeting. Contact the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, Washington 98586, (360) 875-9334.
Responsible Official: Zane Johnson
Published Dec. 15, 2021
Legal No. 351-21
