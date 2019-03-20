NOTICE OF APPLICATION
SUBSTANTIAL SHORELINE DEVELOPMENT HEARING
Case No (s): P1900176
Description of Proposal: Port of Willapa Harbor is requesting a Substantial Shoreline Development Permit in order to expand an existing Recreational Vehicle Park within 200’ of Willapa Bay. The project proposal includes construction of a shower/restroom/clubhouse facility, installation of an upgraded on-site septic system, construction of ten (10) cabins and four (4) yurts, and the addition of ten (10) Recreational Vehicle sites. The Port of Willapa Harbor will also be constructing additional parking and sidewalks to accommodate for the expanded development. The clubhouse facility has been designed to accommodate for a food establishment in the future, but the Port of Willapa Harbor does not have plans to operate the clubhouse as a food establishment at this time.
Proponent(s): Rebecca Chaffee (applicant), on behalf of Port of Willapa Harbor (owner)
Location of Proposal: The property is located at 3291 Front Lane in Tokeland, Washington. The County Assessor’s Parcel numbers are 14101821030 and 14101821028; located within Section 18, Township 14, North, Range 10 West, W.M., Pacific County, Washington.
The Hearings Examiner will hear the following applications P1900176 on April 4th, 2019 Commissioner’s Conference Room at the Pacific County Annex located at 1216 W. Robert Bush Dr., South Bend, Washington. Hearings will begin at 11:00 a.m. or shortly there after and will be held consecutively. Any person desiring to express his or her views on this matter or wanting to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Alexandra Plumb, Senior Planner, with the Pacific County Department of Community Development, 7013 Sandridge Rd Long Beach, Washington 98631 in writing by April 3rd, 2018 or by testifying at the public hearing. To view the complete application packet please visit our website at; http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/public_notices.htm.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public hearing if necessary. The Pacific County Department of General Administration must receive a request for this type of service ten (10) days before the meeting. Contact the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, Washington 98586, (360) 875-9334.
Responsible Official: Alexandra Plumb, Position/Title: Senior Planner; Phone: (360) 642-9382; Address: 7013 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach, WA 98631
Published March 20, 2019
Legal No. 106-19
