STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY UNION GAP, WASHINGTON
NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO APPROPRIATE PUBLIC WATERS
TAKE NOTICE: That Crown Columbia Water Resources of Spokane, WA, on October 2, 2020, under Application No. S4-33265 applied to appropriate public waters, subject to existing rights, from all surface water and ground water in hydraulic continuity with surface water, within the Columbia River Basin within Washington State at the instantaneous rate of 49.9 cubic feet per second, for the purposes of irrigation, domestic, and municipal. That the annual quantity will be fully mitigated by existing water rights placed, or to be placed, into the Washington Trust Water Rights Program, making the proposed annual appropriation water budget neutral.
That the proposed source is all surface water or ground water in hydraulic continuity with surface water within the Columbia River Basin within Washington State as described in the Amended Trust Water Agreement between the Department of Ecology (Ecology) and Crown. The agreement is available from Ecology upon request. That the proposed place of use is within the Columbia River Basin described above, Washington.
Protests or objections to approval of this application must include a detailed statement of the basis for objections. All letters of protest will become public record. Protests must be accompanied by a $50 recording fee payable to the Department of Ecology, Cashiering Unit, PO Box 47611, Olympia WA 98504-7611, within 30 days from: (publisher to insert date of last publication)
Cash shall not be accepted. Fees must be paid by check or money order and are non-refundable.
Published Dec. 30, 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021
