CITY OF ILWACO
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
Conditional use permit, shoreline variance, and
shoreline exemption application for single family
residence in the M-1 zoning district.
Notice is hereby provided in accordance with IMC 15.08.090 that a shoreline exemption application requiring a conditional use permit and a shoreline variance was received by the City on October 15, 2018 and a determination of completeness was issued on February 7, 2019. This notice of application is issued on February 20, 2018. The requested conditional use permit is for a single family residence in the Light Industrial (M-1) zoning district. Residential uses in the M-1 zoning district requires a conditional use permit and due to the location of the proposed residence the project also requires a shoreline exemption and a shoreline variance. The project will also require a building permit.
The project is located at parcel 73008002000 along Robert Gray Drive in Ilwaco. All public comments on this notice of application must be received by the city planner by four p.m. on March 6, 2019. The Ilwaco Planning Commission will consider the application on March 19, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Ilwaco Fire Hall. The Ilwaco City Council will hold a public hearing for the proposal on March 25, 2019 at the Ilwaco Community Building at 6:00 p.m. A public hearing notice will be issued at least 15 days prior to the City Council public hearing. Decisions made by the City of Ilwaco Council are appealable to Pacific County Superior Court per Title 15.08.160 of the Unified Development Ordinance. Project information can be found on file at Ilwaco City Hall, 120 First Avenue North, Ilwaco, Washington 98624. Citizens may provide written or oral comments at the hearing. Members of the public who are not able to attend can submit certified letters before the public hearing. Any person may comment on the application, receive notice of any hearings, submit oral or written comments at any hearings, and request a copy of the final decision.
Published February 20, 2019
Legal No. 078-19
