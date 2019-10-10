NOTICE OF APPLICATION
SUBSTANTIAL SHORELINE DEVELOPMENT
CONDITIONAL USE
Case No (s): P1900716
Description of Proposal: The Port of Willapa Harbor is requesting a Shoreline Management Substantial Development Conditional Use Permit in order to dredge approximately 46,000 cubic yards of sediment from the Bay Center Marina and Federal Entrance Channel between Channel Station 0+00 and 17+00 and the Bay Center Mariculture Dock area located approximately 2,300 feet south of the marina channel on the westerly bank of the Palix River as a part of ongoing maintenance. The dredging will occur using a 10” hydraulic suction dredge owned and operated by the Port of Willapa Harbor, with dredge spoils pumped via a pipeline and discharged to the flow lane immediately to the east of the marina. A Sediment Transport and Disposal Analysis has determined that existing currents in the flow lane at this location will disperse the fine grain sediments into the littoral system with no deposition in the vicinity of the discharge.
Proponent(s): Rebecca Chaffee (applicant), on behalf of Port of Willapa Harbor (owner)
Location of Proposal: The project area is located at the Bay Center Marina and Federal Entrance Channel between Channel Station 0+00 and 17+00 and the Bay Center Mariculture Dock area located approximately 2,300 feet south of the marina channel on the westerly bank of the Palix River within Section 8 of Township 13 North, Range 9 West, W.M., Pacific County, Washington.
The Hearings Examiner will hear the application P1900716 on October 24th, 2019 Commissioner’s Meeting Room at the Pacific County Annex located at 1216 W. Robert Bush Dr., South Bend, Washington. Hearings will begin at 11:00 a.m. or shortly there after and will be held consecutively. Any person desiring to express his or her views on this matter or wanting to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Alexandra Plumb, Senior Planner, with the Pacific County Department of Community Development, 7013 Sandridge Rd Long Beach, Washington 98631 in writing by October 23rd, 2019 or by testifying at the public hearing. To view the complete application packet please visit our website at; http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/public_notices.htm.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public hearing if necessary. The Pacific County Department of General Administration must receive a request for this type of service ten (10) days before the meeting. Contact the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, Washington 98586, (360) 875-9334.
Responsible Official: Alexandra Plumb, Position/Title: Senior Planner, Phone: (360) 642-9382, Address: 7013 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach, WA 98631
Published October 9, 2019
Legal No. 344-19
