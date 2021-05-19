Notice of Change of Date for Availability of Applications and Notice of Public Hearing for Pacific County Region Projects Eligible for Assistance from the 0.09% Sales Tax Receipts
The Pacific Council of Governments has applications and information available for the 0.09% Sales Tax Receipts for distribution to Public entities for assistance in financing public infrastructure. Prospective applicants should contact the Council office as soon as possible for applications. Completed applications must be returned to the Council by the revised date of May 28th, 2021.
The Council will hold a public hearing to review projects before adopting an updated prioritized list. The hearing will be held June 9th, 2021 during the regularly scheduled meeting of the Pacific Council of Governments, which begins at 3:00 pm via Zoom.
For applications and/or information please contact the Pacific Council of Governments at 600 Washington Avenue, Raymond, WA 98577. Telephone (360) 875-9358 or 642-9358.
Published May 19, 2021
Legal No. 132-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.