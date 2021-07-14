NOTICE OF COMPLETION OF 2020-2021 BUDGET OF
RAYMOND SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 116
PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors of Raymond School District No. 116 has completed the budget of said district for the fiscal year commencing September 1, 2021 and has placed the same on file with the Secretary of the Board and that a copy may be examined by any taxpayer who will call upon the secretary for it.
FURTHER NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors of Raymond School District No. 116, Pacific County, Washington, will meet in Regular Session on July 22, 2021, 6:00 p.m. in the Raymond High School Library in said district for the purpose of fixing and adopting the budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Any taxpayer may appear at said meeting and, in accordance with district policy regarding board meetings, be heard for or against any part of the budget extension.
Ross Baker, Secretary to the Board
Published July 14 and July 21, 2021
Legal No. 181-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.