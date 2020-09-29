NOTICE OF FILING OF THE DRAFT PRELIMINARY FISCAL YEAR 2021 PACIFIC COUNTY BUDGET
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Pacific County’s draft preliminary Fiscal Year 2021 Budget is anticipated to be placed on file during a public hearing to be held October 5, 2020, at 10:00am, or soon thereafter as possible. The meeting will be held via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/347547406;
Meeting ID: 347 547 406; One tap mobile +12532158782,,347547406# US (Tacoma). Copies are available upon request. All persons interested in these matters are invited to attend and be heard for or against any part of the preliminary budget.
Marie Guernsey Clerk of the Board
Published Sept.16, Sept. 23 and Sept.30, 2020
Legal No. 223-20
