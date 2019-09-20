NOTICE OF FILING OF THE DRAFT PRELIMINARY
FISCAL YEAR 2020 PACIFIC COUNTY BUDGET
Notice is hereby given that the Pacific County’s Preliminary FY2020 Budget is anticipated to be placed on file during the public hearing on October 7, 2019, at 10:00AM or soon thereafter as possible. Copies are available upon request to the Board of Pacific County Commissioners’ Office, 1216 West Robert Bush Drive/Suite F, South Bend, Washington, or by calling 360/875-9337.
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published Sept. 18, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, 2019
Legal No. 316-19
