Notice of Final Budget Approval for 2020
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the board of Commissioners of Public Hospital District 3 of Pacific County will hold a public meeting at the hospital (174 First Ave. N. Ilwaco) in the conference rooms on October 24, 2019 at their regular monthly meeting, for the final approval of the 2020 budget.
Published Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, 2019
Legal No. 352-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.