NOTICE OF FISCAL YEAR 2021 FINAL BUDGET APPROVAL for PUBLIC HOSPITAL DISTRICT 3
OF PACIFIC COUNTY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, on October 22nd, 2020 at their regular monthly board meeting; the board of commissioners of Public Hospital District 3 of Pacific County will hold a virtual public meeting for a final approval of the 2021 budget. The meeting will be held by Microsoft Teams and by calling the conference line at 1 (971) 337-2050, when prompted dial 483# then passcode 483#. For more information please call the hospital administrative executive assistant at (360) 642-6301.
Published Oct. 14 and Oct. 21, 2020
Legal No. 250-20
