NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION
PACIFIC COUNTY
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2021
Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in Pacific County, State of Washington, there will be a General Election for submission to the qualified voters the following:
Advisory Votes
Advisory Vote No. 36/HB 1477 – concerns a 988 crisis support tax on telephone lines
Advisory Vote No. 37/HB 5096 – concerns capital gains tax
Advisory Vote No. 38/HB 5315 - concerns a tax on captive insurers
Judicial
Court of Appeals Division 2, District 3, Judge Position 1
Ports
Chinook Commissioner District 1
Ilwaco Commissioner District 1
Ilwaco Commissioner District 2
Peninsula Commissioner District 3
Willapa Harbor Commissioner District 1
Cities
Ilwaco City Mayor
Ilwaco Council Member 1
Ilwaco Council Member 2
Ilwaco Council Member 3
Long Beach Council Member 4
Long Beach Council Member 5
Raymond City Mayor
Raymond Council Member 1
Raymond Council Member 2
Raymond Council Member 4
Raymond Council Member 5
Raymond Council Member 7
South Bend City Mayor
South Bend Council Member 3
South Bend Council Member 4
South Bend Council Member 5
Schools
Ocean Beach District No. 101
Director District 3
Director District 4
Raymond School District No. 116
Director District 1
Director District 3
Director Position 5
South Bend District No. 118
Director District 3
Director Position 4 - At Large
Naselle-Grays River District No. 155
Director District 2
Director District 4
Director District 5
Willapa Valley School District No. 160
Director District 1
Director District 2
Director Position 4 - At Large
Director Position 5 - At Large
Proposition No. 1
Willapa Valley School Dist. No. 160 - Replacement Educational Programs & Operational Levy
Ocosta School District No. 172
Director District 2
Director Position 4
North River School District No. 200
Director Position 1
Director Position 2
Director Position 4
Director Position 5
Pe Ell School District No. 301
Director District 1
Director District 2
Director District 3
EMS and Fire
North Pacific Emergency Medical Services District No. 1 Proposition No. 1
Fire District No. 1, Commissioner Position 1
Fire District No. 3, Commissioner Position 2
Fire District No. 3, Commissioner Position 3
Fire District No. 4, Commissioner Position 2
Fire District No. 6, Commissioner Position 3
Fire District No. 7, Commissioner Position 1
South Beach Regional Fire Authority Commissioner 4
South Beach Regional Fire Authority Commissioner 5
Hospitals
Public Hospital District No. 2 Commissioner District 2
Public Hospital District No. 2 Commissioner Position 2
Public Hospital District No. 3 Commissioner District 3
Public Hospital District No. 3 Commissioner District 5
Water Districts
Chinook Commissioner Position 1
North Beach Commissioner Position 1
Willapa Valley Water Commissioner Position 1
Sewer Districts
Seaview Sewer Commissioner Position 1
Park and Recreation
South Beach District Position 1
South Beach District Position 2
South Beach District Position 3
Voter Registration Deadlines:
October 25 – Deadline for new mail-in or online registrations and for transfers or updates to an existing registration is 4:00 p.m.
Election Day - November 2 – Last day for in-person registration. You must do so in person at the county Auditor’s Office by 8 p.m.
Registering to Vote:
By mail - print a registration form from www.votewa.gov or contact the Auditor’s Office at 360-875-9317
In person – In the County Auditor’s Office at 300 Memorial Ave, South Bend, WA 98586
Online – go to www.votewa.gov
Ballots will be mailed to all active voters in Pacific County 18 days before the election.
If you do not receive your ballot, please contact the Auditor’s Office at 360-875-9317 to obtain a replacement ballot.
24 hour drop boxes will be available beginning on October 13th at the following locations:
Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Ave, South Bend
Long Beach County Annex, 7013 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach
WSP Parking Lot, 797 State Route 4, Naselle
Dept. of Public Works, 211 Commercial St, Raymond
Bay Center County Park, 2nd and Park St, Bay Center
Chinook Community Center, 810 Hwy 101, Chi-nook Menlo - Pacific County Fairgrounds at 5 Fair Lane
Tokeland – 2373 Tokeland Road
Ocean Park – Senior Center at 21603 O Lane
Accessible voting equipment is available at the South Bend Auditor’s Office, 300 Memorial Drive, beginning October 13th, from 8:00 am to 4:00 p.m. And on Election Day only from 8:00 am to 8:00 p.m.
MEETING NOTICES
The Pacific County Canvassing Board, or its designated representatives, will convene on Tuesday October 19th at 10:00 a.m., and each day thereafter as necessary, until Election Day.
The board will examine ballots, determine the status of provisional and challenged ballots and per-form other canvassing duties. These meetings will continue until certification day, Tuesday November 23rd.
The canvassing board will meet to certify the election results at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, November 22nd and again at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday November 23rd.
The above meetings will be held in the Elections Room at the Auditor’s Office, located at, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend.
This notice is published in accordance with RCW 29A.60.140, RCW 29.60.160 and RCW 42.30.080
Signed and sealed on October 8, 2021
Joyce Kidd, Pacific County Auditor And Ex Officio of Elections
Published October 13, 2021
