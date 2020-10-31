NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION
PACIFIC COUNTY
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2020
Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020, in Pacific County, State of Washington, there will be a General Election for submission to the qualified voters the following:
Referendums
Referendum Measure No. 90 – concerns sexual health education in schools
Advisory Votes
Advisory Vote No. 32 - concerns a retail tax on carryout bags
Advisory Vote No. 33 - concerns a tax on heavy equipment rentals
Advisory Vote No. 34 – concerns business and occupation tax
Advisory Vote No. 35 – concerns business and occupation tax regarding airplanes
Proposed Constitutional Amendment
Resolution No. 8212 – concerns the amendment on investment of public funds
President/Vice President of the United States
Joseph R Biden / Kamala D Harris – Democratic Party
Donald J Trump / Michael R Pence – Republican Party
Jo Jorgensen / Jeremy “Spike” Cohen – Libertarian Party
Howie Hawkins / Angela Walker – Green Party
Gloria La Riva / Sunil Freeman – Socialism and Liberation Party
Alyson Kennedy / Malcolm M Jarrett – Socialist Workers Party
U.S. Representative - Congressional District 3
Governor
Lt. Governor
Secretary of State
State Treasurer
State Auditor
Attorney General
Commissioner of Public Lands
Superintendent of Public Instruction
Insurance Commissioner
State Senator – Legislative District 19
State Representative Position 1 – Legislative District 19
State Representative Position 2 – Legislative District 19
County Partisan Offices
County Commissioner District No. 1
County Commissioner District No. 2
Judicial Non-Partisan Offices
Supreme Court Justice Positions 3, 4, 6 & 7
Pacific-Wahkiakum Superior Court Judge
County Non-Partisan Office
PUD No. 2 – Public Utility Commissioner No. 1
Local Measures
North Pacific Emergency Medical Services Dist. No. 1 – Excess Levy
Voter Registration Deadlines:
October 26 – Deadline for new mail-in or online registrations and for transfers or updates to an existing registration is 4:30 p.m.
November 3 – Last day for in-person registration. You must do so in person at the county Auditor’s Office by 8:00 p.m.
Registering to Vote:
By mail - print a registration form from vote.wa.gov or contact the Auditor’s Office at 360-875-9317
In person – In the County Auditor’s Office at 300 Memorial Ave, South Bend or 7013 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach.
Online – go to vote.wa.gov
Ballots will be mailed to all active voters in Pacific County on October 9th. If you do not receive your ballot by October 20th, go to VoteWa.gov to print a replacement ballot or contact the Auditor’s Office at 360-875-9317.
Although your ballot return envelope has prepaid postage, you can return your ballot to one of the ballot drop boxes listed below. Drop boxes will be closed promptly at 8 p.m. on election day.
South Bend - Courthouse at 300 Memorial Drive
Raymond - Dept. of Public Works Office at 211 Commercial St
Bay Center - County Park -2nd and Park Street
Long Beach - County Building at 7013 Sandridge Road
Menlo - Pacific County Fairgrounds at 5 Fair Lane
Chinook – Community Center at 810 Hwy 101
Naselle - WSP Office at 797 State Route 4
Ocean Park – Senior Center at 21603 O Lane
If mailed, your ballot must be postmarked on or before election day November 3rd. Accessible voting equipment is available at the South Bend Auditor’s Office, 300 Memorial Drive, beginning October 19th, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday. And on Election Day only from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
MEETING NOTICES
The Pacific County Canvassing Board, or its designated representatives, will convene on Friday October 16th at 10:00 a.m., and each day thereafter as necessary until Election Day. The board will examine ballots, determine the status of provisional and challenged ballots and perform other canvassing duties. These meetings will continue until certification day, Tuesday November 24th.
Due to COVID 19 social distancing protocols, we are live streaming these meetings on YouTube, search Pacific County Elections to view this. For more details go to https://www.co.pacific.wa.us/auditor/elections
The canvassing board will meet to certify the election results on November 23rd and 24th beginning at 9:30 a.m. on both days.
The official Logic and Accuracy test of the vote tallying system will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14th.
The above meetings will be held in the Elections Room at the Auditors Office, located on the first floor of the courthouse at, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend.
This notice is published in accordance with RCW 29A.60.140, RCW 29.60.160 and RCW 42.30.080
Signed and sealed on October 4, 2020
Joyce Kidd, Pacific County Auditor And Ex Officio of Elections
October 14, 2020
Legal No. 251-20
