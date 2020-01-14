NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that Ocean Beach School District No. 101 will hold a public hearing during a regular meeting of the District’s Board of Directors on January 22, 2020, starting at 5:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Board meeting room in the District’s administrative offices at 500 Washington Ave. S, Long Beach, WA. The purpose of the hearing is to receive public comment on the District’s proposed issuance of a limited general obligation bond to finance a portion of the cost of capital improvements, including new acquisitions, renovations and upgrades, to buildings, grounds, and safety and technology systems of District facilities. The bond, in a principal amount not to exceed $3,000,000, would mature approximately five years after the date of issue and bear interest at a fixed rate no greater than 5.0% per annum. The bond will be payable from and secured by a pledge of the District’s General Fund, proceeds of the District’s voter-approved capital levy, and other funds legally available for this purpose. Any person may appear and be heard on the issue of issuing the bond. Comments will be heard from all interested persons attending the hearing. Written comments prior to the hearing may be directed to Amy Huntley, Superintendent, Ocean Beach School District, P.O. Box 778, Long Beach, WA 98631.
Published January 8 and January 15, 2020
Legal No. 012-20
