IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
In the Matter of the Estate of
IRMA JEAN LAWRENCE, Deceased.
NO. 19-4-00007-25
NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION
NOTICE IS GIVEN that John F. Barnes, as personal representative of the above estate, has filed in the office of the clerk of the above court the Final Report and Petition for Decree of Distribution (the “Final Report”), asking the court to approve the Report, distribute the property to the persons entitled thereto, and discharge the personal representative.
The Final Report will be heard on November 6, 2020, at 9:00 a.m.in the Courtroom of the above-entitled court at the Courthouse in South Bend, Washington, at which time and place any person interested in the above estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Final Report.
DATED: October 14, 2020.
INGRAM, ZELASKO & GOODWIN, LLP, Attorneys for Personal Representative, By: Stephen P. Natwick, WSBA #18251
Published October 14, 2020
Legal No. 255-20
