Public Notice
Notice of Intent, Aquatic Plant and Algae Management NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit
The City of Long Beach, P.O. Box 310, Long Beach, Washington 98631 is seek-ing coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology Aquatic Plant and Algae Management NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.
The proposed project applies to the following geographical area: Main Impoundment and Dohman Impoundment (Section 14, Township ION Rll W) south of 67th Place/Yeatin Road.
The permit allows the discharge of a specific list of pesticides provided permit conditions are met, however the pesticides currently anticipated for use are: Cop-per Sulfate Pentahydrate
A SEPA Determination of Nonsignificance for this project was issued December 1, 2020.
Any person desiring to present their views to Ecology regarding this application may do so in writing within thirty days of the last date of publication of this notice. Comments should address whether coverage under this permit is appropriate for the proposed project. Comments must be submitted to Ecology. Any person interested in the departments' action on this application may notify the department of their interest within thirty days of the last date of publication of this notice. Comments can be submitted to: Department of Ecology, Water Quality Program, Attn: Aquatic Pesticide Permit Manager, P.O. Box 47600, Olympia, WA 98504-7600.
Published January 13 and January 20, 2021
Legal No. 002-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.