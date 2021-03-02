NOTICE OF INTENT
CONSTRUCTION STORMWATER GENERAL PERMIT
City of Long Beach, Contact: Ariel Smith, P.O. Box 310, 115 Bolstad Avenue West, Long Beach, Washington 98631-0310, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.
The proposed project, Washington Avenue, is located at Washington Avenue from Sid Snyder Drive to 51st Street in Long Beach, Pacific County, WA, 98631 in Long Beach in Pacific County.
This project involves 2.7 acres of soil disturbance for Highway or Road, Utilities construction activities.
The receiving waterbody is Pacific Ocean.
Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320.
Comments can be submitted to: ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov, or Department of Ecology, Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater, P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696
Published March 3 and March 10, 2021
Legal No. 052-21
