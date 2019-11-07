NOTICE OF INTENT TO LEASE
COUNTY PROPERTY
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Pacific County Commissioners will conduct a public meeting on the 26th day of November, 2019, at the hour of 10:00 A.M., or soon thereafter, in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room of the Pacific County Courthouse Annex, 1216 West Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington. The public meeting is to consider the Intent to Lease certain county property located in South Bend, WA and legally described as county parcel #71005015001, #71005015022, and #71005016011.
Any objections to the proposal for leasing the property must be submitted in writing (RCW 36.34.170). They may be hand delivered during regular business hours to the Clerk of the Board in the Commissioners’ Office, 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive, Courthouse Annex, South Bend or mailed to the Board of Pacific County Commissioners, P O Box 187, South Bend, WA 98586.
The meeting facility is considered “barrier free” and accessible by those with physical impairments. Aids will be provided upon request for those with language, speech, or hearing impediments. Requests for such must be received at least five (5) business days prior to this meeting and must be filed in person at the Commissioners’ Office.
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published Oct. 30, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13, 2019
Legal No. 369-19
