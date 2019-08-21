IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF
WASHINGTON, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PACIFIC
IN THE GUARDIANSHIP OF:
WALTER A. BUTLER, An Incapacitated Person.
NO. 16-4-00072-9
NOTICE OF NEGOTIATED SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
Steven Broom, as Guardian of the Estate for WALTER A. BUTLER, has participated in and approved the negotiated sale of the following described real property (31304 O Place, Ocean Park, Pacific County, Washington) for $312,500, all cash at closing: Lots 1, 2 and 3 in Block 5 of Surfside Estates Division No. 13, per plat thereof on file in Volume H of Plats at Pages 70 and 71, records of Pacific County, Washington. Together with and subject to covenants, conditions, restrictions and easements of record, including those referenced or appearing on any recorded plat or survey.
The described real and personal property is conveyed “AS/IS, WHERE/IS” and without any representations or warranties made as to the condition of the property or its intended fitness for use or occupation, and Grantee has waived, in writing, the right to receive a completed disclosure statement.
The sale will be approved and confirmed by the Court on, and any other offers and/or bids must be made in writing and received at the address listed below before August 23, 2019.
This notice will be published once a week for two consecutive weeks with the date of first publication occurring on August 14, 2019.
Steven Broom, Guardian of the Estate; VANDER STOEP, REMUND, BLINKS & JONES, By: Scott E. Blinks, Attorneys for Guardian, 345 N.W. Pacific Avenue / P.O. Box 867, Chehalis, WA 98532, (360) 748-9281.
Published August 14 and August 21, 2019
Legal No. 284-19
