NOTICE OF NON-PROJECT ACTION SEPA DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE
Description of Proposal: Pacific County Department of Community Development is intending to adopt a proposed amendment to Pacific County Ordinance No. 180 regarding Critical Areas and Resource Lands. The amendments include the addition of buffer mitigation requirements, the reduction of buffers at specific roadways, the addition of a reasonable use exemption administrative variance, and the removal of the additional 15’ building setback to critical area buffer boundaries.
Proponent(s): Pacific County Department of Public Works (applicant)
Lead Agency: Pacific County Department of Community Development. The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21 C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request or at the Pacific County Department of Community Development website: http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/public notices.htm.
Any person desiring to express his or her views or to be’ notified of the action taken on this application should notify Tim Crose, Director, Pacific County Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 68 South Bend, WA 98586.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340 (2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted for the SEPA Determination of Non-Significance by October 10th, 2019.
Responsible Official: Tim Crose; Position/Title: Director; Phone: 360-642-9382; Address: 7013 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach, WA 98631
Published September 25, 2019
Legal No. 325-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.