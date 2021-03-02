NOTICE OF PACIFIC COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
WORKSHOP AND PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE OF PRELIMINARY SEPA DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that it is the intention of the Pacific County Planning Commission to hold a public workshop and hearing at the hour of 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible on March 4, 2021.
PUBLIC WORKSHOP & HEARING ZOOM – Due to meeting gathering size restrictions, the meeting is accessible via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3891414139; Meeting ID: 389 141 4139; One tap mobile+12532158782, 3891414139# US (Tacoma)+16699009128, 3891414139# US (San Jose).
The purpose of the workshop is to review public comments received, review the proposed Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law, and the Preliminary SEPA Determination of Non-Significance and review of any required updated to the development regulations.
The purpose of the public hearing is to review public testimony, consider recommending adoption of the Pacific County Comprehensive Plan (2020 – 2040) which is being updated as required by the Growth Management Act, issue a final SEPA threshold determination and consider adoption of Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law. The Pacific County Comprehensive Plan was originally adopted in 1998. This plan update runs through 2040 and contains a re-vised Land Capacity Analysis and a revised/updated Urban Growth Area analysis. Following the Planning Commission public hearing, the proposed Comprehensive Plan will be forwarded to the Pacific County Commission for considera-tion.
The Pacific County Department of Community Development has preliminarily determined that the proposed update to the 2010 Comprehensive Plan does not have a probable significant adverse impact and has issued a Preliminary Determi-nation of Non-Significance. Therefore, no additional SEPA analysis is required. This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request. A Final Determination of Non-Significance will be issued by Pacific County once the review period has expired.
Anyone interested is invited to attend said hearing and be heard. In order to include any presented information for the hearing record, it will be necessary to furnish a copy of the information to the Planning Commission. Letters may be sent to the Pacific County Planning Commission, P.O. Box 68, South Bend, WA 98586, or via fax to (360) 875-9304 or (360) 642-9304 or via email to: shumphreys@co.pacific.wa.us. The deadline for written comments to be consid-ered during the March 4th hearing is March 3, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.
At the conclusion of the public hearing, the Planning Commission may make a recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners regarding the proposed Comprehensive Plan Amendment, or may take other appropriate action.
Copies of the draft Pacific County Comprehensive Plan and materials may be viewed on the Pacific County website at: www.co.pacific.wa.us or may be obtained by contacting the Pacific County Department of Community Development at P.O. Box 68, South Bend, WA 98586 or 7013 Sandridge Rd., Long Beach, WA 98631, or by calling (360) 875-9356 or (360) 642-9382, or via email to: shumphreys@co.pacific.wa.us. Copies of the proposed plan, its supporting documentation, or the SEPA documentation are also available at the same locations. Questions regarding this matter should be directed to Shawn Humphreys, Director, at the numbers listed above.
This Preliminary DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted by March 2, 2021.
Responsible Official: Shawn Humphreys, Position/Title: Director, Phone: (360) 875-9356, Address:P.O. Box 68
South Bend, WA 98586
Published Feb. 24 and March 3, 2021
Legal No. 050-21
