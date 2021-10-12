NOTICE OF PACIFIC COUNTY
SOLID WASTE ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING/WORKSHOP
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that it is the intention of the Pacific County Solid Waste Advisory Committee (SWAC) to hold a public meeting/workshop on October 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as possible. The meet-ing/workshop will be conducted via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3891414139 or (253) 215-8782 Meeting ID: 389 141 4139.
The quarterly meeting is scheduled to review standard business items, specifically, minutes, elections, etc. The purpose of the workshop is to continue the review of the Solid Waste Management Plan Update (SWMP). RCW 70A.205.075 requires each County to review their plan every 5 years and revise as necessary. Pacific County will be systematically evaluating each component of the current SWMP and determining whether modifications are necessary. Additional workshops may be scheduled as necessary. At the conclusion of the workshop phase of this process, Pacific County will initiate the SEPA preparation/review process and submit the plan for review by the Washington State Department of Ecology, the Washington State Department of Agriculture, and the Utility and Transportation Commission (UTC). Following these reviews, the County will begin the formal public hearing/review process.
The workshop phase is designed to seek public input on plan matters of importance. The workshops will function in a sequential manner in that each workshop will cover a specific area of the plan with the next workshop moving onto the next area of the plan. Anyone interested in this process, the upcoming workshops or the formal review process is encouraged to participate in the process by attending the workshops or submitting comments via email or in writing. Information, comments, or suggestions may be sent to Shawn Humphreys, Director, Pacific County Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 68, South Bend, WA 98586, or via email to shumphreys@co.pacific.wa.us.
Meeting, workshop schedules and materials can be found on the County’s website at: https://www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/Solid_Waste_Advisory_Committee.htm.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public workshop if necessary. However, the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, WA 98586, (360) 875-9334 or (360) 642-9334 must receive a re-quest for this type of service at least five days prior to the hearing.
Published October 13, 2021
Legal No. 279-21
